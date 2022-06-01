Anglers and boaters kickstart the month of June for recreation

Kicker motors from yesterday are still being used around Discovery Passage for salmon fishing. Don Daniels photo

By Don Daniels

Whether you fish or not, it is clear that the month of June is a start to the boating season around Campbell River and Vancouver Island in general.

The highway is busy between Campbell River all the way to Port Hardy with salmon fishing at Winter Harbour and Quatsino and many areas up North Island. Boat repair shops have dealt with stocking parts and, at times, everyone shows up at once and they want it fixed now. Many non-fishers are buying boats and will fish locally or trailer the boat to another area.

Some people have sold their boat or maybe have downsized because they simply don’t use it that much. You will see For Sale signs on boats and people are buying up downriggers for fishing or buying a used motor to use as a kicker. For some, fishing or boating is not in the plan because of the high price of gas these days. Since the end of May many salmon anglers have been in Ucluelet and reports have been good. The gas station at Sayward Junction is busy and any given day there is a steady stream of boats being pulled in, gassing up, then head north. Campgrounds are busy and those who come in and camp until October are trickling in and they will camp and boat for the months ahead.

Trout fishing locally has been spotty but those who use worms, where allowed, are getting good catch reports at various lakes that include Echo, Fry and Beavertail. A number of fly anglers have fished trophy lakes around Parksville.

This is catch and release and the guys get out and enjoy the group session and get back to tying up patterns that really catch fish.

The ant hatch has been on for at least two weeks and those black creepy crawlers are a tasty treat for trout and their stomachs are full.

I had a chance to wet some flies at Echo with Ed Cargill and the black bug imitation got me a few hits. One of the locals limited out with some nice fish using a worm and spinner; trolling around that day outfished most of us fly guys.

Fish were being spotted at water depth 25 to 30 feet but with the warmer weather coming, the sluggish fish will be on the move to shallow water, especially in early morning hours.

Fly tying for beginners sessions have wrapped up this year and winners of the book draws will be announced next week.

All who have entered at the library will be contacted and a waiting list will be compiled for the next sessions to be announced at a future date.

Plans are in the works to scout out and fish a few local lakes and catch reports and what we used will be shared in future weeks.

