American defenceman re-signs with Storm

Tynan Peacock has re-signed with the Campbell River Storm for the upcoming season. In this file photo, Campbell River Storm player Tynan Peacock, left, is checked by Nanaimo Buccaneers opponent Chase Heslop during a VIJHL playoff game at the Nanaimo Ice Centre. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

The Campbell River Storm have added a big presence behind the blue line for the upcoming season. The Junior B club announced that defenceman Tynan Peacock would be returning this fall.

Coach Lee Stone said the 18-year-old improved significantly last season.

“Coxy took huge strides for us defensively and became a player we could rely on in every situation down the stretch and into the playoffs,” he said. “His skating ability is second to none. His ability to move the puck and jump into the rush offensively will create a considerable amount of offense for us in 20-21.”

RELATED: Campbell River hockey product first to commit to Oceanside Generals

Peacock, originally from Lake Stevens, WA, was one of the Storm’s import players last season. He was acquired from the Kootenay International Hockey League (KIJHL)’s Osoyoos Coyotes where he had eight points in 10 games. In 28 regular season games with the Storm, he had nine points (three goals and nine assists) and another two points (one goal and one assist) in six playoff games.

Peacock is currently spending time with his family in Washington, but is already thinking about next season.

“We will have a great returning group with great new additions to make a run at winning it all,” he said.

RELATED: Affiliate players latest skaters to sign on with Storm

He’s also set some goals for himself including being a more consistent defenceman, being a leader and producing more offence for the team.

Peacock hopes that Storm fans are staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and that he’s excited to step back on the ice to play in front of them.

There’s a good chance Peacock could be playing in the BCHL. Stone said the defenceman is attending the Victoria Grizzlies’ Main Camp in September.

“I think he has a great shot to play at that level,” said Stone, “and we wish him the best of luck.”

RELATED: Campbell River Storm to chase a Junior B title in 2020/21

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Campbell River Storm