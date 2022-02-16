The 2022 ANTB will be at full capacity after the province lifted many COVID-19 restrictions. A Haisla intermediate team member during opening ceremonies at the 2020 All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

All Native Basketball Tournament confirmed to run full capacity

More than 5,000 expected at Prince Rupert basketball tournament after province lifts restrictions

The All Native Basketball Tournament (ANBT) is going ahead without a doubt and will run from April 2 to 9, with full spectator and team capacity at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre in Prince Rupert.

The decision for a full house was announced after the province lifted many COVID-19 restrictions starting Feb. 16.

“It all came down to this ruling that we heard today. So, it’s all a go,” Peter Haugan, ANBT organizer, told The Northern View.

Typically, the event sees more than 5,000 fans in attendance per day, with hotels and accommodations filling up early in the city.

“It means that it’ll be a full house with standing room only — and it’s a noisy place when it’s full,” Haugan said.

More than 50 teams have already registered for the week-long tournament from across the province and Alaska.

“It would have been really hard for us to do 50 per cent [capacity],” Haugan said. “So thank goodness it’s not 50 per cent.”

Season-ticket holders and first-time attendees alike will be able to enjoy the atmosphere the tournament is known for.

For teams still wishing to register, the deadline for entry fees and rosters is March 4. For more information, the public may contact Peter Haugan at 250-624-1690 or email: peterhaugan@yahoo.com.

