Ahead of tryouts, SC Campbell River’s Mcneill talks VISL’s offseason shifts

Campbell River SC striker Terrell Price is flanked by defenders (from left) Phoenix Clark and Jayson Bradford during a VISL Div 2 fixture at Cermaq Field at Robron Park on January 14, 2023. Price had a first half hat trick as CRSC won 6-1. File Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror

With tryouts for Vancouver Island Soccer League (VISL) club SC Campbell River quickly approaching, there’s a sense of optimism coming from club manager Graeme Mcneill.

READ MORE: Campbell River Coach Hall: “Need for change,” within board at VISL

“The new bodies, the new board will look about bringing positive change,” says Mcneill, who along with being club manager was voted to the league’s board of directors earlier this month at the league’s annual general meeting. “Obviously, it will take time. We’ve never had someone sitting on the board looking for what’s in the best interest of the North Island clubs like Campbell River, Comox and Powell River. Now sitting on the board, there will always be a voice being brought for the concerns of the north island clubs. Any new decision or consultation from the league, the upper island teams will be there now. We have a voice and our concerns will be heard.”

Mcneill is holding preliminary meetings last week, ahead of SC Campbell River’s tryouts, slated to commence in the first week of August.

Mcneill says that any and all players, both new to Campbell River and area and familiar faces, can give it their best shot in cracking the squad.

“What we’re looking for is men that would like to be engaged in competitive men’s soccer,” said Mcneill. “It’s a very wide range. They could be youth players who have aged out of the Campbell River Youth Soccer Association (CRYSA) programs. They could be mature players, young dads who took a step away from soccer for a couple of years because of work or family. We don’t close the door. We’re looking at people want to commit and play competitive soccer.”

Strictly an amateur league, SC Campbell River placed sixth within the VISL’s division two table in 2022-23. Despite last season’s 7-9-2 record, the club still had a goal differential of +5 and were involved in seven one goal defeats.

Mcneill feels there is definitely a chance the club could get into a position where promotion to the top division is possible with results this year.

“We have more than a capable squad,” said McNeill. “We are just looking for a couple of new capable players. We’re a team that’s committed to getting better, and having a chance at promotion to the top division.”

The VISL season kicks off for SC Campbell River Sept. 9, with interested players asked to contact Mcneill by email, at mcneillgraeme@gmail.com

Edward Hitchins

edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverLocal Sportssoccer