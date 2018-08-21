A night of boat race mayhem at Saratoga Speedway

A big crowd was on hand at Saratoga Speedway Saturday for a night of racing that included the crazy action of the boat race. Photo by Fernando Pereira

By Andy Guest

Destroyed boats, a season-high 12 Crash to Pass cars, 14 races with 12 different winners and a big crowd where the highlights from the Saturday night racing program at Saratoga Speedway.

The seasons second and last boat race was the big draw for the big crowd and the weren’t disappointed as a full field of crash cars and a few Mad Max cars joined in the fun and that resulted in chunks of boats all over the Black Creek oval. In the end, Mad Max driver Toryn Davies came away with the win.

Returning to the Crash to Pass class after a couple seasons was The General, Jeff May, and the current Modified driver looked like he hadn’t missed a beat as he went out and won the main event after Troy Ordano won the heat race.

In Road Runner racing, Austin Hack put a season of motor issues behind him as he took both the main event and heat race wins while in Mad Max racing, point leader Dannielle Dunn took the heat race win with Luke Mainwaring taking the win in the main event.

The Marine Harvest sponsored night of racing also featured a full field of Hornet cars and the A class saw Clancey Beamish come away with wins in the heat race and main event with point leader Raymond Foriet winning the other heat race.

The B class produced five different winners with main event wins going to Taylor Pheaton and Chevy Carlson with heat race wins going to Nigel Neufeld, Sidney Lewis and Skyler Carlson.

This Saturday night, the Wilroc Sprint cars pay their last visit of the season and they will be joined by the Modifieds for their second last race and the Bomber cars.