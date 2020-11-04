A morning dilemma

By James Durand

Monday morning always seems to arrive earlier than most.

Recovering from a weekend and getting back into work mode can be tough, but with the recent time change, this past Monday morning we were up and about a little earlier than normal.

With the extra time, I had plans to squeeze in some work on a current garage project before I left for work. Get the kids fed, on the school bus, and it’s me time for an hour until I leave for Swicked.

Perfect!

Then, at 7:45, my little guy announced that we’re riding to kindergarten today.

As you know, I love to ride, but it was cold, I was not dressed for riding, and we live a lot further away from school than we used to.

Now instead of dropping the kids at the bus at 8, I would have to ride to school, sort him out, and get home again.

Then basically go straight to work … There goes me time.

For a quick second, I tried to talk him out of it with a promise of a great ride after school but even as I was starting my debate I was grabbing a warm jacket and my helmet.

Off we went with hopes of getting at least halfway there before Mom drove by to pick us up.

With rosy little cheeks and a big smile, he pinned it trying to beat the clock.

We made it all the way to school with 15 minutes to spare, and he quickly decided that we’re riding to school every day, “but maybe on trails Dad.”

I’ll do projects at night, I’d rather pedal in the morning anyway.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

