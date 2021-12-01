A cyclist’s Christmas

Giving a cyclist a new helmet for Christmas says you care about their functioning brain and how good the look. (Pixabay)

An early Merry Christmas to you all! This time of year prompts some reflection on the previous year, it’s challenges and it’s blessings.

For us at Pedal Your World we are just so grateful for the cycling community in Campbell River. To all the trail builders, group ride leaders, racers, solo riders, commuters, and joy-riders, we salute you!

It’s no secret that the last couple years has seen more new riders than ever before. At PYW we love getting to be part of your cycling journey. We’re thankful for the strong backbone already in place in Campbell River that support and advocate for cyclists. Endless thanks go to groups like the River City Cycle Club, GoByBike Campbell River, the Greenways Loop folks, and all those who care for our green spaces and trails.

With so many new riders on bikes this year, we’re already hearing the age-old question: “What do I get my cyclist for Christmas!?” Thankfully, we’re all stocked up with great gifts for your cyclist to propel them to the next level, or to freshen up their ride. Here are some great gift ideas for your cyclist.

A new helmet says: I want you to look good but I also love you and your functioning brain! Check out some of the awesome Wavecel and MIPS helmets.

A set of front and rear lights says: I want you to continue riding your favourite trails through the winter AND stay safe from vehicles while on the road. Light technology has come a long way and is more affordable than ever.

Comfy and colourful handlebar grips say: I don’t want your hands to go numb on a long ride and I want your bike to look like a million bucks. Lock-on grips from Bontrager are available in all sorts of colours!

A second set of tires for your cyclist shows next-level understanding of your cyclist. You recognize that there are different demands for grip in the wet winter months. Your cyclist will be blown away by how confident they can ride through the mud on a new set of Maxxis, Giant, Bontrager, or Schwalbe tires.

For your cyclist that really wants to get intimate with their bike, there are all sorts of tools to check out. Grab them a basic multi-tool or some trail side repair kits that integrate seamlessly right into the bike!

What about the new cyclist that doesn’t really want to ride in the cold and wet weather but still wants to maintain and gain fitness? We have tons of bike trainers in stock. Anything from the most affordable indoor mag trainer all the way up to the most advanced direct-drive smart trainers. These will motivate and show your cyclist that you really do love them.

By no means is this an exhaustive list, there are tons of other goodies available for your cyclist. No matter what, we want to say a big “Thank-You” to all you cyclists, new and experienced. We at PYW wish you a very Merry Christmas and happy riding!

– Article provided by Pedal Your World

Campbell RiverCycling