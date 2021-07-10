Sixty athletes selected as 2021 Save-On-Foods Fueling Sport ambassadors. (Black Press Media graphic)

60 Canadian athletes chosen as ambassadors in Save-On-Foods fueling sport initiative

‘We look forward to supporting them pursue their goals from their local hometowns to the international stage’

Olympic and Paralympic medalists, as well as athletes still paving their future achievements, are some of the 60 sport elites who will receive funding as ambassadors for the 2021 Save-On-Foods Fueling Sport program.

Hundreds of athletes from Western Canada applied, with 60 selected to take part in the grocery chain’s community sport initiative. Launched this past spring, the program includes $10 million over five years to support athletes reaching their goals, as well as local sponsorships for sports clubs.

The athletes represent an array of sports, such as hockey, soccer, curling and speed skating, while also showcasing more recent and regional passions such as CrossFit, rock climbing, water skiing, beach volleyball and BMX.

The roster includes Olympic and Pan-Am medalists, Canadian record-holders and Paralympians, as well as local club, university, and aspiring provincial team members.

“We look forward to supporting them pursue their goals from their local hometowns to the international stage, and by investing locally, we are realizing the power of sport in building healthy and vibrant communities,” said More Rewards president Dan Howe.

A full list of the athletes participating can be found at fuellingsport.ca.

Sports

