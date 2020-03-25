From left school board trustee Colette Trudeau, Maple Ridge Mission MLA Bob D’Eith, Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games vice president Tom Bowen, president and CEO of the BC Summer Games Society Alison Noble, Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden, Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games president Mike Keenan and Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare with the BC Summer Games flag that will be hanging outside city hall for the games that begin July 23, 2020. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

2020 B.C. Summer Games in Maple Ridge cancelled due to COVID-19

Maple Ridge to host 2024 games, instead

The Maple Ridge 2020 B.C. Summer Games – scheduled for July 23 to 26 – have been cancelled.

As is the case with many upcoming sporting events, the risk of spreading COVID-19 was deemed too high.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

“Keeping British Columbians safe and healthy is our top priority. Through conversations with leadership at the BC Games Society, it became clear that there was no viable path forward to host the Games this year and that they must now be cancelled,” said Tourism Minister Lisa Beare said in a statement on Wednesday, March 25.

“I’m so thrilled that the Maple Ridge Council, BC Games Society, School District 42 and the local organizing committee were able to respond quickly, and that we can now all look forward to the 2024 BC Summer Games in Maple Ridge.”

More to come.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC GamesCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island Olympian resets after hard-fought journey to Tokyo Games hits COVID-19 pothole

Just Posted

Campbell River Community Foundation wants to raise $100,000 for COVID-19 Relief Fund

Allocating $30,000 of its annual community grant funds towards spearheading this initiative

Campbell River Community Gardens closed

Decision helps mitigate spread of virus

Mayor urges everyone to be responsible, be kind, be respectful, be safe and be well

Council chambers closed to public and has fewer councillors attending physically

Kilted window-washers helping seniors with groceries

Campbell River Men In Kilts employees volunteer to go shopping for seniors and others

Campbell River School District teachers to connect with students and their families this week

‘Our goal is to support you through these difficult times, not to add any further stress or anxiety,’ says superintendent

Canada now mandating all returning travellers to quarantine: Freeland

Travellers’ contact information will be collected when they enter Canada

Ongoing updated list of Campbell River events affected by COVID-19

Check back for event cancellations and postponements

Electric Vehicle Association asks Vancouver Island scrap dealers to keep an eye out for stolen chargers

Pair were damaged in Qualicum Beach last week

COVID-19: Latex gloves, paper towel and wipes are not flushable, local authorities warn

Improper flushing can clog and damage a community’s septic and sewer systems

COVID-19: London Drugs offers exclusive hours for healthcare workers, helps sell Girl Guide cookies

Hospital workers, pharmacists and more offered shopping hours across B.C.

Vancouver Island Olympian resets after hard-fought journey to Tokyo Games hits COVID-19 pothole

When Faith Knelson learned Canada withdrew from the Olympics she had ‘five million emotions at once’

2020 B.C. Summer Games in Maple Ridge cancelled due to COVID-19

Maple Ridge to host 2024 games, instead

World COVID-19 11 a.m. update: Infections in Italy level off

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

B.C. budget heads into unknown deficit range preparing for COVID-19

Surpluses washed away by $5 billion spending, plummeting revenue

Most Read