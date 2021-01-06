2020: a year in sports

Dylan Wood starts a route following the conclusion of the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River MirrorDylan Wood starts a route following the conclusion of the Look Before You Leap bouldering competition hosted by On The Rocks Climbing Gym in Campbell River, B.C. on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Chase Thomas gets air on the advanced trail at the Campbell River Bike Park. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River MirrorChase Thomas gets air on the advanced trail at the Campbell River Bike Park. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Shelly Stouffer of Nanoose Bay hits her ball out of a sand trap on the 18th hole of day 2 action during the women’s senior golf provincial championships in Campbell River, B.C. on Aug. 26, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River MirrorShelly Stouffer of Nanoose Bay hits her ball out of a sand trap on the 18th hole of day 2 action during the women’s senior golf provincial championships in Campbell River, B.C. on Aug. 26, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River’s Isaac Tonkin-Palmer and Nanaimo’s Ben Coghlan meet at the boards during VIJHL round 1 playoff action between the Nanaimo Buccaneers and the Campbell River Storm at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on March 3, 2020. The Storm won the game 5-4 and take a 3-2 best-of-seven series lead. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River MirrorCampbell River’s Isaac Tonkin-Palmer and Nanaimo’s Ben Coghlan meet at the boards during VIJHL round 1 playoff action between the Nanaimo Buccaneers and the Campbell River Storm at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on March 3, 2020. The Storm won the game 5-4 and take a 3-2 best-of-seven series lead. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Charlie Langlois competes in the 100m freestyle during the Campbell River Killer Whales Eliminator swim meet at Strathcona Gardens on Jan. 19, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River MirrorCharlie Langlois competes in the 100m freestyle during the Campbell River Killer Whales Eliminator swim meet at Strathcona Gardens on Jan. 19, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Yoga teacher Suzanne Jolly is offering a free series to community members with mild brain injuries or post-concussion syndrome. When she was first diagnosed, the only activity she could comfortably do was yoga. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River MirrorYoga teacher Suzanne Jolly is offering a free series to community members with mild brain injuries or post-concussion syndrome. When she was first diagnosed, the only activity she could comfortably do was yoga. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Riders for the 2020 Tour de Rock made their way through the Campbell River area on Sept. 24, 2020. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.Riders for the 2020 Tour de Rock made their way through the Campbell River area on Sept. 24, 2020. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Campbell River Cricket Club player Benjamin George turns on a pitch during a Thursday evening practice at Carihi. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River MirrorCampbell River Cricket Club player Benjamin George turns on a pitch during a Thursday evening practice at Carihi. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Heidi Schulte and Trina Chalmers perform during the Campbell River Skating Club’s 2020 Gala on Saturday, in front of a full house at Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River MirrorHeidi Schulte and Trina Chalmers perform during the Campbell River Skating Club’s 2020 Gala on Saturday, in front of a full house at Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Logan Prokopchuk sends a tailwhip at the skatepark near the Sportsplex in July 2020. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.Logan Prokopchuk sends a tailwhip at the skatepark near the Sportsplex in July 2020. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.

Though COVID-19 took its toll on local sports last year, the Mirror still managed to photograph Campbell Riverites competing before the pandemic, and finding new ways to be competitive during the pandemic.

These are a few of the stand-out photos from the Mirror’s archives for 2020.

