17 Campbell Riverites competing in this weekend’s Mind Over Mountain Adventure Race in Cumberland

The Atmosphere Mind Over Mountain Adventure Race (MOMAR) returns to Cumberland on Saturday for its 19th season.

Endurance Athlete and many time MOMAR champ, Gary Robbins, will be making a return to the MOMAR this year.

“We’re super stoked to have Gary back at the MOMAR,” says Bryan Tasaka, Race Director. “Gary and Todd Nowack would dominate the MOMAR back in the day and captured numerous overall titles. Back then, Todd would do all the navigating, but now Gary can hold his own after battling The Barkley Marathons.”

Powell River’s Graham Cocksedge and Lucien Ervington, two of the 2017 MOMAR champs, are also heading back this year to defend their title.

With over 700 racers registered, MOMAR continues to be the largest adventure race in North America. Approximately half of the participants are from Vancouver Island, with the rest coming all over mainland BC, the Yukon, Alberta, Ontario, Montreal, Washington State, Idaho and California.

The field will include 17 Campbell River racers.

Participating in the Enduro Course (50 km):

– Jennifer Jolliffe (women’s solo category)

– Jennifer Oke

– Jeffrey Cousins

– Logan Ralph

– Saja Edwards

– Aaron Dobie

– Marie-Josée Hudon

Sport Course (30 km):

– Peter Friederichs

– Lena Watt

– Ryan Bonnett

– Suzanne Berg

– Georgina Knox

– Lauren Mckenzie

– Sheila Kerluck

– Natalie Crawford

– Ashley Titus

– Tara-Lee Bertrand

Both the 30km Sport Course and the 50km Enduro Course have been designed by two Comox Valley athletes, Sarah Seads and Grant Dybdal.

The MOMAR has partnered with the Cumberland Community Forest Society (CCFS), an organization dedicated to preserving the Cumberland Forest for its ecological, historical, economic and recreational values.

Race organizers are still looking for volunteers for race day. The MOMAR will be donating $5 to the CCFS, United Riders of Cumberland, and the Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue for every registered volunteer. All volunteers will also receive a ticket for the MOMAR’s legendary after-party at Mount Washington Alpine Resort. For more information on volunteering, visit www.mindovermountain.com or contact lisa@mindovermountain.com.

The public is invited to Cumberland Village Park to cheer on the racers as they cross the finish line.

The MOMAR is an off-road multisport sprint adventure race that requires participants to navigate their way to a series of checkpoints within an eight hour limit. The disciplines include mountain biking, paddling, orienteering and trail running over 30 km or 50 km of scenic and rugged west coast terrain. The MOMAR series has staged 38 races in British Columbia, Canada over 18 race seasons.