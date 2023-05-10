1,250 Rainbow trout have been released into Echo Lake

When it comes to weather in April around Campbell River the term wet comes to mind.

We had the wind and some hail in spots, so here in the month of May we can expect weather conditions to improve and we can get out to enjoy some long overdue fishing.

According to pest control people working the area, ants are now present and for local homeowners they are a nuisance, but for the fly fishers who follow the ant hatch, its a blessing. In general, May 14 is the time where ants are in your back yard but remember on high elevation lakes, the air temperature is colder and the hatch is a little behind schedule.

Tristan Robbins each year informs me when the truckload of catchable size rainbows arrive and I get out to Echo Lake to speak with the fish culturist to get information about the stocking program in local lakes. Echo Lake was to be stocked on Wednesday, April 26 but got delayed to Friday, April 28.

The truck loaded with the new trout was expected around 2 p.m., so I decided to get out earlier and check out the lake to watch the sticklebacks cruising in the shallow water. On the highway side of the lake there are a number of stickleback research pens set up and a research study is done on other lakes in the area in weeks to come. I always carry a fishing magnet to see what I can find in water around the fishing platform located in the day use area. I pulled up a quarter along with a few single fish hooks and a few beer caps.

Graham Nessman is a wealth of information when it comes to getting the live trout from the hatchery in Duncan to its destination in Echo Lake. He sets up the trout release pens and when the gate is lifted the trout shoot out into their new home. The water temperature was 13.5 degrees Celsius and the water temperature was ideal for the trout to be released.

I had a chance to wear waders and get a close look for any trout that may be disoriented and swim to shore. This was not the case on this release. They hit the water and were gone into the deep water to hunt for their next meal. It will be a few weeks before the trout get accustomed to their environment and anglers will have a chance to get a good size trout within a few days. Eagles in the area will snag a few and they often will follow the truck and wait for the fish buffet to happen.

Anglers can try worms fishing from shore and fly anglers can use micro leech patterns along with black ant patterns or a lure cast into the deeper water. Weather has to get warmer to get any bug hatch happening. May can be very good for fishing local lakes, let’s hope the weather gets better and I can report on local lakes heading into summer and fall.

