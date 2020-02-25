IHOP to host seventh annual National Pancake Day

IHOP will be offering free short-stack pancakes in support of BC Children’s Hospital on Tuesday

Don’t feel like making breakfast this morning? No problem, IHOP restaurants have you covered.

For today only, the popular family restaurant is hosting National Pancake Day, offering guests a free short stack of their famous buttermilk pancakes, along with the opportunity to make a positive difference for kids receiving care at BC Children’s Hospital.

All of the donations made at IHOP restaurants in B.C. on IHOP National Pancake Day will directly support BC Children’s Hospital’s urgent needs, including ground-breaking advances in research, critical equipment, and programs that help meet the unique needs of kids.

“Every dollar matters. When you take part in National Pancake Day, you’re helping experts at BC Children’s Hospital take steps forward in their work to conquer childhood diseases, deliver care meeting the specific needs of kids, and preventing illness and injuries,” said Maria Faccio, vice president ansd chief philanthropy officer at BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Guests will also have the opportunity to donate by buying balloon icons, including a $5 balloon that comes with a $5 coupon that can be used for their next visit.

Last year, IHOP restaurants in B.C. gave away almost 4,000 pancakes and raised more than $55,000 for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. This year, IHOP and BC Children’s are looking to raise $60,000.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

