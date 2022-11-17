Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf talk 2022 NFL season second half

NFL REPORT: Discussion includes Tom Brady talking about playing in the CFL

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf share their thoughts as the NFL season progresses through its second half.

Discussion includes surprise teams – good and bad – a possible contract extension for Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks, B.C. Lions QB Nathan Rourke’s quest for an NFL gig, thoughts on Tom Brady ever coming to the CFL and some bonus Grey Cup predictions.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact Erin Haluschak or Philip Wolf.

NFLPodcastsPro sportsSeattle Seahawks

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Author and columnist Jack Knox releases ‘Fortune Knox Once’

Just Posted

Kelvin Adams is trying to set up a blind curling team in Campbell River, after being inspired by the sport at a Canadian Council of the Blind winter sports event in Kelowna. Photo courtesy Kelvin Adams
Campbell Riverite wants to set up blind curling team

New Fire Chief Dan Verdun, pictured here, began his career as a volunteer firefighter in Union Bay in 1995. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River
City of Campbell River welcomes new Fire Chief

Candice Roberts plays Larry at the Tidemark Theatre Dec. 16. Photo by Kristine Cofsky
Larry comes home

The Festive Brass will bring a 1.5 hour-show of seasonal favourites in horns on Dec. 14 at the Tidemark Theatre. Photo contributed
Get into the Holiday Spirit with The Festive Brass