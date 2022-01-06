You can’t compare snow practices here with back East

People there expected it and planned for it

LETTERS

I am writing in response to recent letters highlighting some people’s dissatisfaction with how the City of Campbell River, and Mainroad Contracting have been dealing with snow management throughout the last month.

In my opinion, comparing snow management practices between Vancouver Island and the East Coast is futile. We do not typically see this amount of snow in Campbell River so it makes sense that we do not have the infrastructure in place to support it.

I grew up in the Snowbelt of Ontario where snow in the winter was a given. People expected it and planned for it, and were not allowed to park their vehicles on the road overnight. After a storm it was understood that it could take time to plow the roads (24-48 hours) even with a fleet of dedicated equipment.

One snowy December and people are fed up that the roads are in poor condition? Come on! I’d rather hear people go back to complaining about the roundabout.

Emily Haughton

Campbell River

Campbell RiverSnowsnowstorm

Previous story
Maybe we need to budget more for snow removal: Letter

Just Posted

Mail delivery has been suspended in the Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island and the City of Vancouver for Thursday, Jan. 6 due to snow. (Photo by Canada Post)
Canada Post suspends delivery in Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island due to snow

MV Tachek was holding in dock as a result of adverse weather conditions this morning. BC Ferries photo
BC Ferries rep explains the strain the latest winter storms put on the system

A bus travels on Dogwood Street amid a snowstorm in Campbell River. Note snow-clearing for municipal and provincial roads are separate operations. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Campbell River snow clearing operations challenged by recent extreme snowfall events

Snow blankets much of Campbell River. Photo by Alistair Taylor / Campbell River Mirror
Curbside waste pickup cancelled today in Campbell River