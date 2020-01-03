North Island MLA Claire Trevena. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Year in Review: MLA Claire Trevena

Removal of MSP premiums, Indigenous Rights Act headline year for North Island MLA

Season’s greetings and happy new year to everyone in the North Island. This past year our government has been working hard to make life more affordable and improve the services people count on.

Of course we had our challenges, it has been an extremely difficult number of months for many families and businesses with the long strike by the United Steelworkers and Western Forest Products. I have been meeting with people, working on solutions, and just before Christmas was in Port McNeill and Port Hardy with Minister of Forests, Doug Donaldson.

I’m very pleased we have been able to eliminate MSP premiums, putting more money back in the pockets of people. Families are saving as much as $1,800.

One of the proudest moments as a government this year was passing the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act which brings the internationally recognized standards of Indigenous peoples into provincial law. This sets the stage for future agreements like our landmark work in the Broughton Archipelago, working government to government with First Nations and on side with the aquaculture industry. This is reconciliation in action as we work together to protect and restore wild salmon stocks while working with industry.

Our government also recognizes that ferries are an integral part of our community, and we are working hard to improve service. As the Minister of Transportation of this new government, I was able to reverse cuts to sailings carried out by the BC Liberals having a direct impact on people living and working on the coast.

We also brought back the 100-per-cent weekday seniors’ passenger fare discount, meaning those over 65 can ride ferries for free Monday to Thursday. We’re putting people’s needs back at the centre of the service by embedding public interest into the Coastal Ferries Act. Now we are embarking on a visioning process for the future of our marine highways.

We’re delivering on the services people count on by fighting to keep the Port Alice Health Centre open so people can continue to access quality health care when and where they need it. We’ve also made investments in the hospital in Campbell River and we are expanding the Nurse Practioner programme.

I’m proud of the work our government has done to make life better and more affordable, and I’m looking forward to continuing that work in the year ahead. There’s more to do, and I’m ready to go.

My best for a good new year.

— Claire Trevena, North Island MLA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mike’s Musings: The more things change, the more they stay the same

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP call volume increased by 11 per cent in 2019

Members involved in numerous investigations

Wind warning in effect for Campbell River

Winds expected to peak at 70km/h: Environment Canada

Campbell River Knights of Columbus distributes 1,154 hampers

‘Thank You, Campbell River, for your community spirit and compassion for others’

Happiness, heartbreak, a TV star and a monkey?

It was a year of ups and downs for the community in 2019. Here’s a look at some of what happened

Tank of liquefied fish retrieved after it fell into the water near Duncan Bay

DFO says heavy waves caused the trailer to roll off the deck

Fashion Fridays: How to clean out your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Rare warning of ‘extreme’ avalanche risk issued as storm hits B.C.

Forty to 100 cm of snow, strong winds, and warming temperatures create a perfect setting, group says

Storm watch: Flood warnings issued for North and West Vancouver Island

“stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks”

Wildlife group wants body cams on B.C. conservation officers after 4,300 bears killed in 8 years

B.C.’s conservation officers have killed roughly 4,300 black bears and 160 grizzly bears since 2011

Draw tonight for record $70-million lotto jackpot in B.C.

First Lotto Max draw of the year could make someone particularly rich

Windy morning forces B.C. Ferries to cancel sailings

Corporation says Friday conditions are ‘boisterous’

B.C. mom gets $368 traffic ticket for touching phone mounted to dashboard

Lawyer says that ticket is ‘invalid’ and officer gave inaccurate information

Two B.C. men found guilty of staging crash in ICBC lawsuit

Judge finds two of 13 defendants guilty in Surrey ICBC scam

Much of B.C. under weather warnings as winter storm touches down on south coast

Strong winds, rain and heavy snowfall expected to continue through to Saturday

Most Read