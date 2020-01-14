Women behind Campbell River’s Loonies for Loggers are shining stars

Many times volunteers work tirelessly behind the scenes with little or no acknowledgement of their efforts.

Not enough praise has been given to Rona Doucette or Tamara Meggitt for their strength and commitment to Loonies for Loggers during this prolonged strike against Western Forest Products.

They were there today (Jan.10) at the Campbell River Union Hall (groceries and all) to assist those coming through the door to pick up strike pay.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your magnificent effort in assisting those who have been struggling through this work stoppage. And to also thank the many businesses and others that have supported their efforts.

I know I am not alone in saying how proud we are to have you as members of our community. You are our shining stars. Words don’t seem enough. Thank-you so very much.

Mark Nichols

