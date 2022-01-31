When we follow public heath guidelines, we are taking care of each other – Letter

I am a 92-year-old retired public health nurse and am distressed about the recent actions (convoy and marches) of protesters about the vaccine requirements.

I remember when I was a child, my mother telling me about her best friend who died of small pox when they were 12 years old and now, thankfully, we do not see it anymore. I also remember in the 1930s and 1940s how worried my parents would be about polio.

I graduated from university in 1953 as a public health nurse and shortly after that we started immunizing children with the vaccine for polio, and now we do not see it anymore. I also remember my children now in their 60s having mumps and measles, which for some can be very serious, and now my grandchildren and great-grandchildren will all be vaccinated for those diseases.

When we follow public heath guidelines, we are taking care of each other. Friends, family and even strangers. I am so saddened to see the protesters in Ottawa and Victoria protesting about the current vaccine requirements.

Hilda Shilliday

Campbell River

Campbell Rivervaccines