When daffodils bloom, hope grows for people affected by cancer in Campbell River: Letter

LETTERS

Dear editor,

For more than 70 years, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) has celebrated the Daffodil Campaign in April. The daffodil is resilient, it is the first flower to bloom in the spring and for those living with cancer, it is a symbol of strength, courage and hope.

As we begin to emerge from a difficult year, we invite Campbell River residents to rally around this symbol to provide hope to people affected by cancer in their community. Now more than ever, the daffodil’s sunny symbol serves as a meaningful reminder for us to come together and continue to look ahead to brighter days.

We’re calling on the people of Campbell River to join us and help make a meaningful difference for all Canadians affected by cancer. Whether you donate online, create a digital daffodil in honour of a loved one or organize a virtual fundraiser, you’re helping create a future where no Canadian fears cancer. To show your support, visit your local Pharmasave or London Drugs to buy a daffodil pin or donate at the register.

Donating to the Canadian Cancer Society Daffodil Campaign – especially during a pandemic – is the most impactful way to improve the quality of life of people affected by all cancers and bring them hope. Because when daffodils bloom, hope grows.

Help spread hope to people affected by cancer. Make a donation today at cancer.ca/daffodil.

The Canadian Cancer Society Community Giving team

Campbell River

