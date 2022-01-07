What would city have pedestrians and less abled persons do?

LETTERS

When walking today on Dogwood near 2nd Ave., I needed to reach my dentist.

The opposite sidewalk was plowed, thank you city workers. But the side I needed was untouched and unnavigable. I had two choices: either walk along Dogwood with oncoming traffic behind me, which I did, or cross from the middle of the block from the cleared side to my destination.

Both of these actions are illegal. What would city administration charged with clearing snow have pedestrians and less abled persons do? Clearly the answer is that they are okay with letting their walking citizens risk their lives in an unsafe and illegal manner. Cars may travel wherever they wish but pedestrians are poorly served. The city might well reply it is doing its best but “their best” needs an immediate rethink.

This is a fine car city, but people walking require safe passage as a basic right.

Brent Hine

Campbell River

Campbell RiverSnowsnowstorm

Previous story
Municipal and regional district employees have been lagging behind in wages

Just Posted

Mainroad North Island Contracting is warning drivers of the possibility of flash freezing on Hwy 19 between Horne Lake Road and Campbell River on Friday, Jan 7. File photo
Road maintenance company advises of slippery section of Highway 19

Mainroad photo
Mainroad will be removing dangerous trees on Jan. 10 between Woss and Sayward

Mail delivery is delayed again today. File photo.
Canada Post suspends mail delivery in Campbell River

Campbell River RCMP pulled over a snowmobile driver making a trip to the grocery store on Thursday, Jan. 6. Campbell River RCMP photo
Campbell River RCMP pull over snowmobiler on city streets