What are the Top 3 Issues facing the City of Campbell River?

We invite our readers to send us your list of the most important issues

With the municipal byelection campaign well underway, we thought it would be a good time to reach out to the community and get a sense of what you consider to be the most important issues facing our city at this time.

But don’t just “rage into that good night,” we’re inviting you to send us your Top 3 Issues facing the City of Campbell River and our current council (and the new councillor that will join them). Email your list to editor@campbellrivermirror.com and we will publish what issues get the top three mentions from all the submissions. Depending on space availability, we may also publish some or all of the lists as sent to us by you, our dedicated readers.

Thanks, in advance, for your participation. If you prefer, this request will also go up on our social media pages and you can contribute there.

