What about climate emergency do you not understand: letter

Honourable Katrine Conroy,

Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development,

Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change,

With respect, may I offer these two suggestions:

Mandate “no clear cuts” within 50 kilometers of communities (or scientists’ determination of specific watersheds) to protect local forest ecosystems, watersheds, wetlands, streams, lakes and aquifers near communities. Regulate for “Intermittent Tree Selection” practices on forest lands near communities, maintaining intact forest structures.

This action supports the United Nations’ Climate Action strategy, outlined in January’s U.N. Climate Adaption Summit 2021 (CAS21) of “Nature Based Solutions” and “Locally-led Adaptation.” The protection and restoration of wetlands and wilderness near communities all over the world is designed to rapidly “green” the planet to draw down carbon in the atmosphere while increasing the water-security and climate change resilience of communities and ecosystems facing increasing heavy precipitation events, droughts, heatwaves and wildfires over the coming decades.

Also, mandate “zero harvest” of old growth and mature second growth stands which are the best age stands for carbon-sequestration. These mature stands are also critical refugia for forest plant and animal species, including unique forest soil microorganisms.

We are in an urgent climate change and ecological collapse crisis. In Canada, climate change has been declared an “emergency!”

What is it about the word “emergency” that we are not understanding?

Bold, visionary steps must be taken by responsible governments at this time in history.

Regulate for “intermittent tree selection” practices near communities.

Catherine Slater, MSc (Biology) JD

Quadra Island