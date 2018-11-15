We need fuel price regulation

I have been pounding the drum for several years now about the price of fuel and price fixing in Campbell River.

Visited the Mobil Gasbar the other day for about 10 minutes and heard a dozen complaints about the price we pay here. Some were even suggesting a boycott or pick one outlet in hope the other’s would get the message.

The price of regular fuel in Vancouver, usually the highest price in B.C. has ticked down to $1.36 per liter.

They have to pay the transit tax in that price which is currently 15 cents per liter. So the unencumbered price there is $1.21 per liter.

We don’t have a transit tax only the greed tax and currently we are paying $1.43 [at time of writing, Nov. 14], the highest in the province when it should realistically be below $1.20 per liter. Abbotsford is $1.20 per liter and Edmonton Alberta is $0.99 per liter.

We need a fuel price regulatory agency.

Ray Fortier Sr. RP

Campbell River