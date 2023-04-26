We must move away from a model that punishes people: letter

As a lifelong citizen of Campbell River and a frontline healthcare provider, I am very concerned about the haste with which city council is pursuing a bylaw against public consumption of controlled drugs and substances.

In the seventh year of the opioid crisis there is a dire need to change the war on drugs and step away from the current system that weaponizes shame and stigma. This is the aim of decriminalization.

British Columbia’s exemption from the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act of personal possession of drugs is a progressive time. We have been given the opportunity to make positive strides in the toxic drug and overdose crisis and be an example for the rest of the country. The passing of such an outdated bylaw is anything but progressive; it will work in direct opposition of the goal.

With the first attempt at passing this bylaw, I gave city council the benefit of the doubt that this came from a lack of education on substance use and addictions. Seeing now that Mayor Dahl has reworded the bylaw to skirt around accepting the valuable knowledge of experts in the field, it is evident that these are purposeful acts of ignorance. This bylaw will only accomplish further punishment and stigma against those with substance use disorder, many of whom are people who have suffered and continue to suffer unbearable trauma. Individuals without housing use public spaces as that is where their community is. The bylaws will do nothing to stop drug use as paying fines is not financially feasible for most and offers no support; rather this will encourage riskier use to occur in back alleys out of the public eye and contribute to the rising death toll. If the goal is to actually lessen public use of drugs, then there should be action taken to get funding to keep overdose prevention sites open around the clock and to have more than one site in our community.

I do agree that public use of controlled substances should remain away from playgrounds and schools but targeting areas such as Spirit Square and the art gallery is an attack on our most marginalized community members; and that is just it, they are community members and deserve to be treated with the same dignity as the rest of the community. Mayor Dahl commented that children should not have to see drug use. While witnessing the suffering that is happening in our downtown core can be unpleasant and distressing, I think the first step to raising a generation of empathetic and understanding humans is to have these difficult conversations and not hide our children from reality. Children are capable of much more understanding than we give them credit for, by not hiding substance use from them they are more likely to understand why people use drugs and to ask for help should they ever need it.

Although this bylaw was created to be enforced on the marginalized folk in the downtown core, we must also see the farther-reaching effects of stigma. Many of our brothers, sisters, partners, children and friends are using in secret and alone and will continue to do so; at great risk. We must move away from a model that punishes people and towards an approach that reduces the risks and harms of using substances to create positive impacts in our community and the lives of those who are suffering most.

Roxanne Campbell, RN

Campbell River