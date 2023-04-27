We have today a province that is far better off than it would have been with the ALR: letter

LETTERS

Thank you for your editorial in today’s “Mirror” about the 50th anniversary of the agricultural land reserve here in BC.

I was very pleased to read how you outlined all the benefits of the ALR. With hindsight one can see that the forward thinking of the Dave Barrett Government has brought many benefits to this province including environmental protection, urban sprawl control and protection of our most vital lands for food production.

As a person who lived through the political turmoil of those days, I vividly remember many arguments against the concept of the ALR: creeping Socialism, the removal of persons’ rights to the ownership of property, and the rights of people to profit from changing land values. Regardless of all of the opposition, the government of the day stood firm and we have today a province that is far better off than it would have been had not those decisions been made.

I fervently hope that future governments both, nationally and provincially, have the vision and fortitude to make decisions for the good of the broader community and not be intimidated by powerful special interests.

Tony Coley

Campbell River

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
We must move away from a model that punishes people: letter

Just Posted

Set sprinklers to water for 20 minutes or less per lawn watering session.
Campbell River watering restrictions take effect Monday, May 1

Ayla Badger will be hosting a Shimmer Party at the Campbell River Sportsplex to raise money for unhoused people in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Young Campbell Riverite holding a Shimmer Party to raise money for people experiencing homelessness

Funny Farm Koi's Alli Cavender releases a Koi fish in the CR Hospice's Serenity Garden on April 25. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Serenity Garden at Campbell River Hospice has new school of fish

Campbell River, B.C., Courthouse. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Woman guilty of assault for coughing at grocery store worker during anti-COVID rant