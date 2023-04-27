We have today a province that is far better off than it would have been with the ALR: letter

Thank you for your editorial in today’s “Mirror” about the 50th anniversary of the agricultural land reserve here in BC.

I was very pleased to read how you outlined all the benefits of the ALR. With hindsight one can see that the forward thinking of the Dave Barrett Government has brought many benefits to this province including environmental protection, urban sprawl control and protection of our most vital lands for food production.

As a person who lived through the political turmoil of those days, I vividly remember many arguments against the concept of the ALR: creeping Socialism, the removal of persons’ rights to the ownership of property, and the rights of people to profit from changing land values. Regardless of all of the opposition, the government of the day stood firm and we have today a province that is far better off than it would have been had not those decisions been made.

I fervently hope that future governments both, nationally and provincially, have the vision and fortitude to make decisions for the good of the broader community and not be intimidated by powerful special interests.

Tony Coley

Campbell River