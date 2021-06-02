We cannot continue with throwing money at band-aid solutions: letter

LETTERS

Every day we do it, somewhere in this country.

We take a person who cannot care for themselves, who has gone beyond the care (or interest) of the family to assist them anymore, and who seems to be “in the way” when they are out in the public space, and move them into care homes. They are often incoherent, high on opioids, and do things that we see is unacceptable in polite society. We take these people, often against their will because they don’t understand that it’s in their best interest, and we put them into the care of an institution – private or government-run – under the watchful eye of professionals who will look after them until they leave the facility.

This is how many seniors are treated as they come to the twilight years of their lives. No outcry from special interest groups advocating for better care or demanding the government do more to support them. The public cares when there is a story of abhorrent abuse, but, for the most part, we simply accept that this is the best way to care for our seniors in their final years.

So I have a question: If this type of institutionalization is acceptable for our seniors, many of whom spent decades working, raising families, and contributing to society, why is it not acceptable for the addicts and people suffering from mental health issues, living on our streets?

Why is it not acceptable to take them off the streets, put them into an institution with professionals to assist them to deal with their addiction or mental health issues, teach them skills to work and survive independently, and then send them out to become productive and contributing members of society? It’s against their will? It happens to seniors all the time. Do they have to want the help? Seniors with dementia, Alzheimer’s, or just plain old age, often cannot make those decisions so we make them for them, all the time.

We cannot continue down the path of simply housing them in temporary shelters or assisted living facilities and having community support workers check on them. We cannot continue with throwing money at band-aid solutions that have no significant outcomes and that, all too often, solve one problem while creating another. We cannot continue to watch our downtown cores turn into barbed wire fenced labyrinths, put in place to protect private properties from those with addiction and mental health issues who have no issue with invading those spaces for their own purposes.

Perhaps it is time to have a modern facility where we can take those who desperately need the help to get off their addictions and deal with their mental health, where they receive the medical care they need, the shelter they need, the training they need, and the overall support that they need, to return to us healthy and ready to be a contributing part of our communites.

Sean Smith

Campbell River

Campbell RiverDrugs

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Kindness counts, now more than ever
Next story
Prepare for the worst: 10 steps to get ready for wildfire smoke

Just Posted

People gather at the Klahoose park to commemorate the 215 children found buried at the Kamloops residential school. Photo supplied by Kevin Peacey
Klahoose First Nation holds memorial gathering for 215 children

Chief hopes ‘something is actually done this time’

Campbell River RCMP are re-opening fingerprinting and criminal record checks by appointment. (Stock photo)
Campbell River RCMP doing criminal record checks, fingerprinting again

Service available to Campbell River residents by appointment

Nicole Mckeown and her mother Laurie Mckeown are the two founders of the local chapter of For Our Kids, a group of parents dedicated to combating the climate crisis. Photo supplied by Nicole Mckeown.
Campbell River parents start local climate action group

North Island For Our Kids holding series of workshops starting June 15

Geordie Puglas stands to commemorate the 215 children who were found buried at a Kamloops residential school. Photo courtesy Sara Puglas-Hinde
Gathering held at Spirit Square to commemorate 215 children

Flags at half mast at city properties

The John Hart Dam and John Hart reservoir. BC Hydro photo
Road across John Hart Dam to close later this month

BC Hydro is providing public notice of a road closure across the… Continue reading

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Clayton Peters, 64, who was forced into the school for 10 years, sits on the lawn at the former school, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. Peters’ parents and his brothers were also forced into the facility. The remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Survivor of B.C. residential school breaking silence and calling for action

‘It was the most horrible pain in the world to be a native, to be an Indian back then’

Dozens of pairs of shoes and toys and teddy bears were placed on the Chilliwack Law Court steps on May 31, 2021 in support of the 215 bodies of children found last week in an unmarked grave at the site of an old Kamloops residential school. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Stó:lō historian has heard horrible tales of abuse at residential schools

Children whipped publicly, some even kidnapped by American miners

In this May 6, 2021 photo, George Ripley, 72, of Washington, holds up his free beer after receiving the J & J COVID-19 vaccine shot, at The REACH at the Kennedy Center in Washington. Free beer is the latest White House-backed incentive for Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19. President Joe Biden is expected to announce a “month of action” on Wednesday to get more shots into arms before the July 4 holiday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’

U.S. president on push to get more Americans vaccinated as pace falls off

Paul Bernardo sits in the back of a police cruiser as he leaves a hearing in St.Catharines, Ont., in this file photo. Convicted teen killer and serial rapist Bernardo will have another parole hearing this month.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Rapist and killer Paul Bernardo set to have parole hearing June 22

Now 56, Bernardo became eligible for parole more than three years ago but was denied release in 2018

All protesters arrested at old-growth logging blockades on southern Vancouver Island are being processed at the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Nine arrested at Vancouver Island old-growth protests Tuesday

Rainforest Flying Squad reports arrests included 16- and 17-year-olds

Aarav Gaba, 10, creates and edits all commercials he makes for his parents’ store, Global Grocers. (Screen grab)
Boy becomes social media star with adorable ads for parents’ Penticton grocery store

Aarav Gaba does all the marketing for Global Grocers

A head-on collision sent two drivers to hospital on Friday night. (Special to The News)
Witness sees head-on in Maple Ridge, stops to help victims

Two people taken to hospital in stable condition

The body of Thomas Turner was found in the Cowichan River on May 21. (Facebook)
Cowichan River victim identified, family looking for help with funds for funeral

Donations can be made to North Cowichan’s Norcross Return-It centre

Most Read