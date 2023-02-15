Way to put Campbell River on the map council: letter

Congratulations to Campbell River’s new city council, who managed, as one of their very first acts, to put Campbell River in the headlines.

And not just locally, but nationally and internationally!

I suspected there would be some blowback in their handling of the street drugs and homelessness issue, but knew for sure when I heard Coun. Lanyon making a hash of explaining the bylaw on national CBC Radio. And then, of course, the issue was picked up by many others, including the Globe and Mail, the Star, the New York Times, the BBC, and the Guardian.

That will draw the tourists!

The cherry on the top of this confection will be when Pivot Legal, represented by Sarah Runyon (who not that long ago made headlines herself by winning a case at the Supreme Court of Canada) gets the bylaw tossed, generating even more national and international attention.

Well done!

Justus Havelaar

Campbell River

Campbell Riveropioid crisis