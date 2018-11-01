Water meters provide the most accurate Area D water use data

As a property with two dwellings, having a water meter installed was the best option for us.

The cost of the water meter aside, now that our meter has been running for four months, here is what we have learned:

Jan – June 2018, billed a flat rate of $800 due to our secondary dwelling.

July – Sept 2018, billed exactly for the water we used.

There is no longer a disadvantage for having two dwellings

139 cubic meters costs $189

October 2018, estimation of 13 cubic meters per 30 days or $18.

At that, current water consumption for the next quarter would be 39 cubic meters (13 X 3).

Actual consumption: approximately $54.

Lastly, there is a minimum quarterly rate of $112.50, based on 83 cubic meters.

There are no discounts or credits.

We were billed the double fee in all “fairness,” said SRD (Strathcona Regional District). The Campbell River Mirror wrote on 7th June, 2018, “Brenda Leigh suggested part of the problem around water use resulted from secondary suites.”

While flat rates may work for some property owners, they are very ‘unfair’ for property owners that have upgraded their homes to include low flush toilets, low volume shower heads, front loading washing machines, and use water wisely in the yard. Clearly proven in this case. Based on our water use patterns, we believe we were over charged for water between January and June this year, by at least $500. Based on our current water meter readings, we will also overpay for water in the fourth quarter.

Water meters are the only way property owners, can become aware of their own water use, and most likely save money too. Meters will also educate the SRD on property usage and perhaps attribute our astronomical increase in use over the past few years to something else, like lack of maintenance or leakage which has been suggested before.

I truly find it hard to believe that it is the individual owner in northern Area D that uses “more than double the average for its metered users…Black Creek Oyster Bay…or users in Canada” as written in the Mirror, 21 August, 2018 (Editor’s Note: this is according to a SRD staff report). We are not an exceptional neighbourhood, and I doubt we use an exceptional amount of water either.

I would encourage all to look at having a water meter installed. More meters will provide accurate water use data and may shed light on to where the water going?

John Rice

Previous story
Current system outshines any form of proportional representation

Just Posted

Campbell River City Council urged to ban plastic bags

Four local organizations have co-signed a letter, hoping to spur action on reducing plastic use

Minor earthquake recorded off coast of Vancouver Island

The 4.9 magnitude quake struck 9:22 p.m. on Halloween night

Campbell River students and Greenways Land Trust take on invasive species

Project involves replanting natuve species near Georgia Park Elementary

Canada Post strike hits Campbell River

Work stoppage part of campaign on North Island

Campbell Riverites get their carving on!

Our followers on Facebook show off their festive carving skills

Money Monitor: What to consider when breaking up with a realtor

President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis gives his tips

Order from Starbucks’ seasonal menu, get a free reusable cup

This one-day only promotion is an attempt to reduce environmental impact

Horgan says he voted yes on proportional representation

Premier Horgan says he’s already mailed-in his electoral reform ballot

3 shipyards set to share $7-billion in navy maintenance contracts

The decision by the federal government was met with mixed reaction

3 from B.C. charged in western Canada crime network bust

Nearly $3 million worth of drugs, weapons and vehicles were seized across four provinces

Advocate dies ‘peacefully’ after plea for changes to Canada’s assisted-death law

Audrey Parker, diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2016, says the two-year-old law will allow her to end her prolonged suffering

Carbon price not exempt from GST

Ottawa doesn’t intend to account for GST revenues in its rebate program

B.C. pharmacists to undergo specialized opioid training

The goal is to reduce the stigma and improve education for pharmacists at a community level

Storyhive looking to fund Indigenous filmmakers

Storyhive calls for creators to apply for first-ever Indigenous Storyteller Edition

Most Read