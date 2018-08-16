Watch out for the Ninja straws, Tom Fletcher

This week I thought I would just let Tom Fletcher blather on without responding, but I can’t help myself.

I know he tries to spread fear as much as he can, but it seems he is the fearful one this week. He was going on about kids switching from plastic straws to metal ones and called the metal ones “Ninja murder weapons.” Don’t worry Tom I suppose one of those Ninja teenagers in your neighbourhood could stab you with a pencil too if they really wanted to.

He is worried about paper bags this week also. Tom says the plastic ones are better because burning the paper ones will create more greenhouse gas. Have you ever thought of buying a cotton bag to put your purchases in Tom? They work pretty well. I’ve had a few now for about five years and they still look new. I don’t think they have created any greenhouse gas, and I know I haven’t killed or maimed any birds with my shopping bags.

What else is Tom afraid of this week? Oh I know, immigrants. Where did your family come from Tom? Judging by your picture I would guess the other side of the Atlantic, just like mine. These people are no different. They come here to work like our parents and grandparents did. They might need a foot up for the first bit, but they will be contributing members of society as soon as possible so their tax dollars can pay for you when you become a drain on society.

As for B.C. being the “destination of choice” for immigrants, why then are they coming through in Quebec? Shortage of road maps I suppose, and to say that the immigrants are setting up tent camps along major highways in B.C. Have you had some head trauma lately Tom? I think you will find most of the people in the tent camps are homegrown protesters. Watch out for the Ninja straws Tom.

James Anderson

Should we pay for after-hours watering restriction complaint monitoring?

