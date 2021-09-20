Walk for Hearts was a great success – Thank-you

From the bottom of our refurbished hearts we thank all of you who helped us raise over $10,150 at our 34th annual Walk for Hearts on Sept. 12 – all our members and friends who donated prizes and food and everyone who volunteered at the event; all the businesses & citizens who donated funds, Walkers; those who went into the community getting & giving pledges.

Very Special Thanks to the Campbell River Community Foundation for an additional $5,000 grant for patient support, Peninsula Co-op C. River, Willow Point Tim Horton’s, Quality Foods, Campbell River Mirror, Matt Morris – Raven 100.7 FM Radio, Willow Point Lions, Cavallo Aesthetics & Day Spa.

Special thanks to:

Top fundraisers: Brad Zihrul, Jenn McGrath and Dorothy Eaton

Rich Hagensen and Joanne Banks – for wonderful music

Debra Wilson (and Jeff) for a rousing warm up and patrols

Volunteer Centre newsletter and Island Neighbour’s Magazine

All of You have ensured financial support for heart patients & the purchases of life saving cardiac equipment for our CR Hospital. Anyone is welcome to join us. We are not affiliated with the Heart & Stroke Foundation nor do we receive any govt. funding. We are a local support group for heart patients and their families, all volunteers. The funds are raised locally and stay local!

See you next year!

Lois Jarvis

Walk For Hearts Coordinator

Campbell River Branch

First Open Heart Society of B.C.

