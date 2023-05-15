Walk for Hearts thank you

We had a very successful Walk for Hearts on Sunday, May 7.

Everyone enjoyed the great music of Donna Bayne and Graham Kelly and the warm up provided by Deb Wilson as well as refreshments and lots of lovely prizes. The winner of our 50/50 draw received $130.50.

President Ken McRann presented a plaque of appreciation to Jill Wright on behalf of the Willow Point Lions Club for their many years of donating the Hall for our event.

We had some lovely little girls help with the draws for prizes, one of whom has had 3 heart surgeries. They were so excited to help that it was a great pleasure to watch them.

From the bottom of our refurbished hearts we thank all of you who helped us raise $10,385.50 with more to come at our 36th annual Walk – all our members & friends who donated prizes & food & everyone who volunteered at the event; all the businesses & citizens who donated funds, Walkers; those who went into the community getting & giving pledges.

Very special thanks to the Campbell River Mirror, Willow Point Lions, Peninsula Co-op C. River, WP Tim Horton’s, Quality Foods, Matt Morris – Raven 100.7 FM Radio, Klassy K Esthetics, Home Hardware, Strathcona Gardens

Special thanks to:

Top fundraisers: Brad Zihrul, Dorothy Eaton, Dawn Piche’/ Bob Tonkin & Jenn

Fockler- Donna Bayne and Graham Kelley for their wonderful music;

Debra Wilson for a rousing warm up & patrols

All of You have ensured financial support for heart patients & the purchases of life saving cardiac equipment for our CR Hospital. Anyone is welcome to join us. We are not affiliated with the Heart & Stroke Foundation nor do we receive any govt. funding. We are a local support group for heart patients and their families, all volunteers. The funds are raised locally and stay local! See you next year!

Lois Jarvis

Walk For Hearts Coordinator

Campbell River Branch

First Open Heart Society of B.C.

Campbell River