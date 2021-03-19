Lawyer Jack Woodward spoke on “Understanding the rights and title of Indigenous people in Canada” in an informative video conference hosted by the Campbell River Mirror March 18 at 4 p.m.. Photo submitted

Lawyer Jack Woodward spoke on “Understanding the rights and title of Indigenous people in Canada” in an informative video conference hosted by the Campbell River Mirror March 18 at 4 p.m.. Photo submitted

VIDEO PRESENTATION: Understanding Indigenous rights and title in Canada

The Campbell River Mirror hosts Indigenous rights expert Jack woodward

In a session with Campbell River Mirror reporter Binny Paul, Indigenous law expert and author of Native Law, Jack Woodward, explains the historic origins of Aboriginal rights and provides a deeper understanding into present day land title disputes.

Since 1970, Woodward has represented over 100 First Nation communities, groups and organizations in precedent setting court cases such as the Tsilhqot’in Nation case, which was the first successful Aboriginal title claim in Canada.

For those of you who couldn’t catch the March 18 presentation live, we present the video recording of the presentation.

Note: In the presentation, woodward references the wrong minsterial title of former Minister of Justice Jody Wilson-Raybould. He acknowledged the mistake afterwards.

