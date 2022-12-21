Three books, plus a few more, I read in 2022

For me 2023 was an exploration of the end of the world, and the beauty that can be found there

One of the things I like to do as the year comes to a close is look back at what I’ve been reading over the past year, and how those choices have affected the way I look at the world.

Last year I ended up reading 50 books. Well, I beat my old record this year, as of Dec. 19 I’ve upped that to 62 books, with way more fiction than last year.

So in no particular order, here are my three books, plus a few more, for 2022.

1. How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu (Speculative Fiction)

Nagamatsu’s debut novel is dark, sad and not for the faint of heart. It’s also devastatingly, hauntingly beautiful. It’s about a climate change-spawned virus that runs rampant in the year 2030, one that has a much deadlier impact than COVID-19 has had. In the novel, a 30,000-year-old virus that was frozen in permafrost is released. The reader gets to experience the deadly effects of this virus through a series of vignettes, covering everything from a euthanasia theme park for terminally-ill children to a pig who gains sentience just before discovering that it is being raised for organ donation. Like I said, not for people whom have been hit hard either emotionally or physically by the pandemic in our real world. However, this book made the list because of the amount of times Nagamatsu made me sit up, tears in my eyes and actually feel something — not an easy feat for a debut novelist. Other books I read in this vein are: A House Between the Earth and the Moon by Rebecca Scherm, The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan, and The Dreamers by Karen Thompson Walker.

2. A Psalm for the Wild Built by Becky Chambers (Science Fiction)

This novel brought a smile to my face, and kept it there the whole time I was reading it. It’s about an imagined world where centuries before, robots gained self-awareness and decided to stop helping humans and roam the world freely. Since then, humanity has set up an eco-friendly, solarpunk style of living and are generally happy. They don’t use more than they need and everybody is kind to one another. Over the years, the robots faded into legend, since nobody still living had seen one. That is until the protagonist, a monk named Dex stumbles upon one. The robot, named Mosscap (after the first thing it saw when it gained sentience), asks Dex “what do people need?” From there, it’s an exploration of exactly that question. When people generally have all of their needs met, does having more actually mean anything? This book feels like a warm hug. The world Chambers builds is natural, warm, cozy and kind. It’s one I want to live in. That being said, it still poses interesting and pertinent questions, and shows the reader some new and interesting ways to go through life. This is the first of two books in a series. The sequel is called A Prayer for the Crown Shy, and it is equally as good as the first. Other books like this are: the Remembrance of Earth’s Past series (The Three Body Problem, The Dark Forest, and Death’s End) by Liu Cixin, Trans-Galactic Bike Ride: Feminist Bicycle Science Fiction, edited by Lydia Rogue, and Buffalo is the New Buffalo by Chelsea Vowel.

3. The Last by Hanna Jameson (General fiction)

The Last is about a group of people who get stranded in a hotel in Switzerland after the world descends into nuclear war. The protagonist is visiting Switzerland for work, having left things with his family the same way most of us do — unfinished thoughts, arguments that you think you’ll have time to resolve, things left unsaid. He gets a string of alerts on his phone, telling him that nuclear weapons have detonated over many world cities. Then everything goes blank. You never really find out what happened, who attacks who, who survives, who dies, but in that one moment everything changes. One particularly chilling line from the book is when one character looks up from their phone during the final days of the internet and says “Scotland is gone!” The protagonist settles in to survival in the hotel, and after a few months things get even more interesting when a body is found on the hotel property — definitely murdered, meaning someone amongst them is a killer. Aside from the whodunnit part of the novel, what really interested me and stuck with me after I finished the book was the thought that even after the end of the world, those who remain still have to keep living. The world never really ends, it just changes. Other books like this are: Savage Tongues by Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi, What Strange Paradise by Omar El Akkad, and The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel.

I went to some dark places this year, exploring the end of the world and the beauty that can come from that. All of these books are available at the library, if you’re interested in reading them.

I’m excited to see where I go next year.

