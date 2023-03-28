The Campbell River Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service responded to a small fire in the Beaver Lodge Lands on the morning of July 28. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

This is a community where great beauty is present everywhere

When we located here six years ago, we chose Campbell River specifically for four reasons.

The first of these was the beautiful, woodsy presence of Beaver Lodge Forest Lands. What foresight to have an intact forest in this lovely town.

I’m suggesting that the vision to set this land aside originally for an experimental forest that became a wonderful recreational amenity was unique; maybe even akin to setting aside the lands of Stanley Park in 1888 when the population of Vancouver was about 1,000 people.

With our rapidly expanding population here, future citizens will be more amazed that this place of tranquility and recreation exists within a city.

The other three reasons we chose Campbell River were the ability to pursue other loves. The many mountain biking trails, local climbing areas, the presence of a climbing gym and the very large, blue ocean for kayaking.

This is a community where great beauty is present everywhere we look. Activities for every imagination.

Shirley Gray

Campbell River

Campbell River

 

The Beaver Lodge Lands are the focus of a new documentary from the Museum at Campbell River.

