This bylaw is not logical

LETTERS

Council’s Jan. 26 drug use bylaw provoked a swift legal challenge as well as sound health advice, both of which council would be wise to heed.

Please rescind the bylaw and show consideration and willingness to listen to health professionals. It’s a harsh issue and hard to see how to change things for the better.

However, this bylaw is not logical if one understands crime in the context of mental health issues and drug use and street culture and traumatized humans who have few of the resources we take for granted, like food and shelter, warmth and a home.

Sulyn Cedar,

Retired social worker and CR grandmother

Campbell River

