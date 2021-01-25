There have been many polluting industries that have had to change

LETTERS

The recent story in the Mirror regarding the removal of the fish farms from Discovery Passage stated that the farm workers were surprised by the announcement.

RELATED: Canada ‘stole Christmas’ says Vancouver Island’s aquaculture industry

I have lived in this area for over 20 years and I have seen coverage of this issue just about the entire time. This has been ongoing for so long that for the fish farmers to say they knew nothing about it is insulting. There have been so many words written, studies conducted, marches, court cases and on and on that anyone not knowing about these issues is either a newcomer or pretending. I remember a march of about 5,000 people at the Parliament building in Victoria that occurred around 10 years ago and was well publicized in the Mirror as well as all the media outlets. There was rarely an issue of the paper where there weren’t letters and articles about the two sides of the fish farming industry.

I’m sure the people who work on the fish farms are disappointed to be losing those jobs but to say they didn’t know it was coming and it is sudden is ridiculous. If the industry really cared about their employees they would have been ready for this because the CEOs and other executives likely knew it was coming. Perhaps that is who the farm workers should be upset with.

We don’t always get what we want, but this time we might just be getting what is best for our local environment instead of for the mostly foreign fish farm corporations.

Things change and jobs change with the times. There have been many polluting industries that have had to change and even cease and somehow we humans manage to find new jobs and carry on.

It is time for open net fish farming in Discovery Passage to end.

Jan Bretnnacher

Quadra Island

RELATED: ‘We will no longer sit on the sidelines,’ says North Island mayors on fish farm phase out plan

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fish Farms

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Closures are long in the making and provide the only sensible longer-term stability to natural salmon stocks

Just Posted

People skate on a lake in a city park in Montreal, Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The end of hugs: How COVID-19 has changed daily life a year after Canada’s 1st case

Today marks the one year anniversary of COVID-19 landing in Canada

The students in the Timberline Musical Theatre program rehearse this year’s production, Once Upon a Mattress, three days per week after school in preparation for next month’s virtual performances. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Timberline’s popular musical goes online for 2021

Once Upon a Mattress will be streamed right to your living room thanks to school’s AV department

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Employers might be able to require COVID-19 vaccination from employees: B.C. lawyer

‘An employer must make the case’ using expert science, explains lawyer David Mardiros

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. in 2018. The First Nations Leadership Council says an attempt by industry to overturn the phasing out of salmon farms in the Discovery Islands in contrary to their inherent Title and Rights. (THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward photo)
First Nations Leadership Council denounces attempt to overturn salmon farm ban

B.C.’s producers filed for a judicial review of the Discovery Islands decision Jan. 18

Loveland Bay Provincial Park, located on the north side of Campbell Lake, will see some improvements this year as part of the BC Parks and StrongerBC grant. Photo courtesy Google Maps
Loveland Bay and 23 other B.C. parks to see funding and improvements in 2021

Three other coastal parks included in funding

Rose Sawka, 91, waves to her son through the window of a care home in Prince Rupert in October. Residents of the care home received their first vaccine dose Jan. 20. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. care home visitor access to expand by March, Dix says

Staff, residents, essential visitors top priorities for vaccine

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker in an undated photo from social media. The couple has been ticketed and charged under the Yukon’s <em>Civil Emergency Measures Act</em> for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)
Great Canadian Gaming CEO resigns after being accused of sneaking into Yukon for vaccine

Rod Baker and Ekaterina Baker were charged with two CEMA violations each

(Pixhere photo)
B.C. dentists argue for COVID-19 vaccine priority after ‘disappointing’ exclusion from plan

Vaccines are essential for dentists as patients cannot wear masks during treatment, argues BCDA

The fine for changing lanes or merging over a solid line costs drivers $109 and two penalty points in B.C. (Screenshot via Google Street View)
B.C. drivers caught crossing, merging over solid white lines face hefty fine

Ticket for $109, two penalty points issued under Motor Vehicle Act for crossing solid lines

A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Yukon’s Minister of Community Services, John Streiker, says he’s outraged that a couple from outside the territory travelled to a remote community this week and received doses of COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-POOL
Couple charged after travelling to Yukon to get COVID-19 vaccine

The maximum fine under the emergency measures act is $500, and up to six months in jail

Metis Nation of B.C. President Clara Morin Dal Col poses in this undated handout photo. The Metis Nation of B.C. says Dal Col has been suspended from her role as president. The Metis Nation of B.C. says Dal Col has been suspended from her role as president. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Metis Nation of B.C. *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Metis Nation of B.C. suspends president, citing ‘breach’ of policies, procedures

Vice-president Lissa Smith is stepping in to fill the position on an acting basis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in the in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Payette shouldn’t get same benefits as other ex-governors general: O’Toole

Former governors general are entitled to a pension and also get a regular income paid to them for the rest of their lives

A woman injects herself with crack cocaine at a supervised consumption site Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Drug users at greater risk of dying as services scale back in second wave of COVID-19

It pins the blame largely on a lack of supports, a corrupted drug supply

Most Read