The Waterfront Property Acquisition Policy

Nineteen homes still standing beside the Sea Walk route attract a fair amount of curiosity. They are situated between the Rotary Beach and Rockland Road and are what remains of the 80 or so houses, cabins, and shacks that once decorated the east side of the highway in the early 1980’s.

It was a visionary city council elected in 1982 that recognized the importance of protecting the dazzling shoreline view at the entrance to the town as well as creating access to the beachfront for its citizens.

Council members headed by Mayor Bob Ostler and six newly elected councillors, as well as city manager Lorne Anderson, and planner Chris Hall drew up a document titled the Waterfront Enhancement Board. They also were inspired by recommendations from a Citizens Advisory Board.

The team spent most of the next two years on an extensive plan which eventually resulted in a transformation of the waterfront and its connection to the trails and forested area that, in those days, surrounded the town. One by one, over the period of 40 years, the houses were being removed, following negotiations with the owners and that process continues to this day. The progress will be much slower than it was in the past as the remaining waterfront homes in that area are solidly built and not likely to deteriorate in the near future.

In 2015, the plan was renamed the Waterfront Property Acquisition Strategy (WPAS). The revised plan enabled the city to acquire waterfront properties more easily in an effort to expand parkland development that ensures a marine and riverfront that is open and accessible.

In many cases, funding for removal of desired structures and open lands is made available through a system called Development Cost Charges (DCC) which developers contribute to when planning building sites.

An example of this process was used with the city’s most recent purchase, a riverfront property on Spruce Street. The Campbellton Neighbourhood Assoc. (CNA) members will greatly benefit by this purchase as it allows for reasonable space in which to develop the community’s first family park.

This is one example of the many ways in which the city has benefited from the long range plan created four decades ago. We can look back on this ambitious policy and realize that the dream has come to pass. Council members designed a breathtaking concept. Although at times under pressure from competing interest groups, those that followed rarely deviated from the original plan.

Morgan Ostler is a former journalist, city councillor and community activist.

