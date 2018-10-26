The quiet injustice of miscarriage

I can’t stand listening to self-righteous small-talkers go on about how the point of men and women is to make children. Some say it’s selfish not to have kids, despite the world’s overpopulation. Really, the choice is personal, not something you ever need to explain.

On a personal note, my mother, who had six of us, gave us no peace about how much she wanted grandchildren. Yet we rebelled by having no children – what are the odds! – a fact she brought up in conversation ad nauseum.

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve developed another reason why I hate it when someone comments about your not having kids: just because someone doesn’t have children doesn’t mean they haven’t tried.

When I did communications work for a population health research group, I learned about maternal mental health and post-partum depression. On top of this, I became acutely aware of the difficulties around miscarriages. I have one friend and former colleague who is married with a family now, but she has spoken openly about how heart-breaking it was.

Sometimes things turn out worse. One of my closest friends was trying to have a second child with his wife. They were in their 40s, and after some difficulty, it looked like it was going to happen. But it didn’t. His wife went into a post-partum depression spiral, left one day and was found in the water a week later – on their daughter’s birthday. I went east to the funeral and arrived at their apartment to see the “Happy Birthday” decorations still hanging. Perhaps the saddest moment was over-hearing my friend’s daughter express a little relief the death certificate would list the day her mom disappeared as the date of death, and not the day she was found.

Oct. 15 was Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in Canada, which recognizes the difficulties for parents who have experienced miscarriages or the loss of an infant, and it shouldn’t be taken lightly.

I can attest. When I said none of us had kids, again that doesn’t imply none of us tried. I was married for 12 years to a wonderful woman, and we weren’t sure either way about children, then started too late. After the second miscarriage, we stopped trying. For me, it meant sadness. For her, it was something far more complex. She’d always battled depression, but she started obsessing about things and we began to drift apart. By the time I woke up to all this five years later, it was too late. We separated amicably, and when she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer with bone metastases in 2012, I, along with her family and friends, helped look after her through her last days.

We never divorced, but I was a better ex than actual husband because, while together, I had been oblivious to how the miscarriage had affected her more deeply than I could’ve imagined. I wish I’d known better.

So if you’re a man and your partner miscarries, you need to do a hell of a lot better job of working through things with your partner than I did.

And if you happen to be making small talk with someone about children, maybe think long and hard about how you should respond if they tell you they don’t have any.

Previous story
DAVE’S DIGS: Quit scapegoating vulnerable people who are pressing for change
Next story
Cartoonist’s opinion on flu shots rude and ill-informed

Just Posted

NIC Foundation helps record number of students in Campbell River

Nearly 80 NIC students in Campbell River received a record $95,000 in… Continue reading

Revamped Campbell River terminal should protect safety of walk-on passengers, says ferry customer

BC Ferries mulling development options as traffic increases on Campbell River-Quadra Island route

Faulty coupling cited as cause of fatal 2017 logging train derailment in Woss

Safety device also failed to divert runaway rail cars that killed three crew members, injuring two

Campbell River assault suspect flees on ATV, later apprehended

A series of violent incidents culminated in the arrest of a Campbell… Continue reading

RCMP bust results in seizure of cash, drugs and vehicle

24-year-old Campbell River man could be up on trafficking charges

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. quadruples fine against unsafe party buses, limos

Those who do not display valid decals confirming they have passed a safety inspection will now face a $318 fine

Review into prosecution of 2006 B.C. murder case results in 12 recommendations

Review was conducted into prosecution of Larry Darling in killing of ex-girlfriend Kristy Morrey

Tributes aside, retiring BC Lions’ coach focused on ‘winning the next game’

Wally Buono will end his CFL coaching career with at least one playoff game

New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

Witset First Nation was the only nation in B.C. still without cell service on the northern highway

Province says 83 groups have received boost from ‘inclusive child care’ fund

The B.C. government says 1,000 children will benefit from the funding, as part of a three-year, $30-million investment

Islands Trust trustee accused of inappropriate behaviour

Several women come forward to complain about Hornby Island trustee Tony Law

Former premier W.A.C. Bennett may be haunting his old house

Brookside Manor, located in Kelowna, has a few weird stories associated with it

Experts say parents are first line of defence in preventing sexual abuse in sports

Breaking down the stigma surrounding these difficult discussions is one of the goals of October’s Child Abuse Prevention Month

Most Read