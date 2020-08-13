The only thing as fine as Courtenay’s hospital is Campbell River’s

Hi, I live in Courtenay but I had to have surgery at Campbell River Hospital Aug. 6.

I have raved about the new hospital in Courtenay – facilities, staff and volunteers are superb. I have met its twin. From the moment of check-in at patient reception to my wheelchair ride to send me off, I encountered the most positive, sincere, caring people you could imagine. All with a sense of humour and pride in what they do. And apart from Henry, (2 mins late), everything was on time! A first for me in a hospital.

Thanks Dr. Chan and assistants, you are a credit to a fine establishment.

Paul Locke,

Courtenay

Campbell RiverHospitals