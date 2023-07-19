The dubious circus that comes with a “freak show” fight

Stop me if you‘ve heard this before: another Mixed Martial Artist will cross the proverbial plain, trading the iron fence which surrounds their cage for the colored leather ropes of a boxing ring.

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight kingpin Francis Ngannou will challenge World Boxing Council (WBC) champion Tyson Fury in a boxing contest on Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as was announced last week from various pundits and news websites dedicated to both sports, including Bad Left Hook, Boxing Social, MMA Junkie and the Athletic.

Although details are sketchy, a statement revealed that a hybrid rules bout, which was discussed, has been shelved in favour of a contest under “standard boxing rules”. The jury is still out as to whether or not Fury’s WBC title, which he won in Feb. 2020 from Deontay Wilder, is on the line.

But one question: Why this song and dance again? Why, should combat sports fans (of which I am a loyal disciple), be intrigued by an experienced boxer versus a relative novice?

The obvious reason is the money involved: Tyson Fury has claimed Ngannou, who left the UFC and remained in promotional limbo before signing a contract with the fledgling-rival Professional Fighters’ League (PFL), will be paid 10-50 times more than any other UFC fighter on its roster. Ngannou’s contract with PFL, which also gave him an executive role within the organization as head of its’ PFL Africa division, also gave him the freedom to box — something the UFC, with all their prestige and their notoriety, failed to do.

But we have seen this too many times before, and it almost always never works out for the fighter taking the plunge.

In 1993, the first UFC card ever aired featured Royce Gracie, one of the pioneers who brought Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to the masses, making ranked boxer Art Jimmerson, complete with one glove, submit by not actually doing anything. In 2010, at UFC 118, we saw noted pugilist and former World Champion James (Lights Out) Toney, with his extensive boxing knowledge, get pulled to the mat and choked out by MMA legend Randy Couture; and in 2017, we saw how multiple world champion boxer, Floyd Mayweather, come back from a two-year retirement to dominate and finish UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor, which broke pay-per-view records and is currently as of this moment, the second biggest boxing match ever to take place, trailing only Mayweather’s fight vs Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

Now, of course, there is that odd time where the crossing over fighter has success: former UFC heavyweight champ Tim Sylvia was knocked out by former boxing heavyweight champ Ray Mercer in an MMA bout back in 2009, and we saw Anthony Pettis beat former world champion Roy Jones earlier this year. In both cases, these were fights where one of the combatants was noticeably aged or had slowed (Tim Sylvia had lost four of five fights before that fight with Mercer; Jones was 54 and antiqued, especially considering he had fought Mike Tyson, all 57 years of him, to a draw in November of 2020 in an exhibition bout).

The backlash from this announcement and the buildup to it has seen every one in both worlds challenging the contests’ integrity: Unified heavyweight boxing champion Oleksander Usyk’s management has repeatedly asked the WBC to strip Fury of his title (which they said they wouldn’t), and we saw UFC President Dana White go from “not wanting freak show fights” to flirting with the possibility that Fury may cross over to face his current heavyweight champ, Jon Jones in an MMA contest.

But we don’t need to challenge the validity of the fight. We just need to not watch it. Nothing will happen in this contest that will surprise anyone: the boxer will win a boxing contest, and the MMA fighter will dominate the boxer in a cage. If something earth shattering happens, you’ll see me on Twitter the next day challenging Usain Bolt to a 100 metre sprint.

Edward Hitchins

edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BoxingProfessional SportsSports