Thank you – you made the 35th Walk for Hearts great!

From the bottom of our refurbished hearts we thank all of you who helped us raise $10,000 at our 35th annual Walk for Hearts on May 1, all our members & friends who donated prizes and food and everyone who volunteered at the event; all the businesses and citizens who donated funds, walkers; those who went into the community getting and giving pledges.

Very Special Thanks to the Noon hour Rotary Club, Peninsula Co-op Campbell River, Willow Pt. Tim Horton’s, Quality Foods, Matt Morris – Raven 100.7 FM Radio, & Willow Point Lions.

Special thanks to:

Top fundraisers: Brad Zihrul, Greg Eaton, Dawn Piche and Bob Tonkin

Rich Hagensen and Joanne Banks – for wonderful music

Debra Wilson for a rousing warm up and patrols

All of you have ensured continued financial support for local heart patients and the purchases of life-saving cardiac equipment for our CR Hospital. Anyone is welcome to join us. We are not affiliated with the Heart & Stroke Foundation nor do we receive any govt.ernment funding. We are a local support group for heart patients and their families, all volunteers. The funds are raised locally and stay local! See you next year!

Lois Jarvis

Walk For Hearts Coordinator

Campbell River Branch

First Open Heart Society of B.C.

Campbell RiverCharity and Donations