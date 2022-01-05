Thank you to the majority of people doing what we need to do

LETTERS

Thanks a lot Mr. Taylor for a wonderful article about all the positives in the majority of people quietly doing what we need to do as prescribed by our expert health officials. They are trying valiantly to keep everyone safe and rid ourselves of this terrible illness.

Unfortunately, the anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers and protesters have received a great deal of publicity which has seriously undermined our health care workers as well as all people who are working with the public.

The publicity perpetrates hostility, threats and even violence on all the hard working people who are risking themselves to overcome this difficult time.

It was really great to see your article!

Regards, Lois Jarvis


editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
You can be sure that your help with Christmas hampers brought smiles and tears to the recipients
Next story
LETTER: We’ll Make It Through

Just Posted

Students registered for in-person classes at North Island College who need to study from home are being told to reach out to instructors, or book appointments with advisors. . Photo submitted
North Island College staying the course for back-to-school plans

Power outages on the west coast of Vancouver Island on Tuesday, Jan. 4 are proving difficult to remedy. BC Hydro outages map
Power outages in Gold River, Tahsis and Zeballos affecting 1,600

The first baby of the year in Campbell River came into the world at 12:33 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022. Photo submitted by Island Health
Campbell River’s first baby of the year born at 12:33 a.m.

Emaciated swans recovering at MARS. The adult instinctively positions itself between any human entering the pen and the two sub-adults and is very protective even though neither is its chick. Jo Stiles photo
Swans struggling with unseasonably cold weather on Vancouver Island