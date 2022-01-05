Thank you to the majority of people doing what we need to do

Thanks a lot Mr. Taylor for a wonderful article about all the positives in the majority of people quietly doing what we need to do as prescribed by our expert health officials. They are trying valiantly to keep everyone safe and rid ourselves of this terrible illness.

Unfortunately, the anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers and protesters have received a great deal of publicity which has seriously undermined our health care workers as well as all people who are working with the public.

The publicity perpetrates hostility, threats and even violence on all the hard working people who are risking themselves to overcome this difficult time.

It was really great to see your article!

Regards, Lois Jarvis



editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor