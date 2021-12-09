Stop the irresponsible cash dole outs to every artsie fartsie, social and parks and recreation group

LETTERS

I was totally distraught to read our nitwit city hall administrators announce a three or four per cent property tax increase for next year.

When you take into account the rapid rise in property values and the extra revenue that alone generates, you have to wonder where the logic comes from to make such unreasonable announcements?

There is also the fact that residential construction has added nearly 2,000 accommodations over the past four years and that adds to the tax revenues as well.

I’ve been a resident of this community for 14 years and am appalled at the rate of tax increases, the frivolous spending, and utter disregard for the taxpayers’ revenue pot. Overpaid civic employees and city hall officials along with irresponsible cash dole outs to every artsie fartsie, social groups and parks and recreation groups is out of control.

Campbell River electors have to vet their choices more carefully and make sure those they choose get us back reality and more frugal spending!

Ray Fortier

Campbell River

