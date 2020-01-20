Stop plowing snow into disability parking spots

I am feeling very frustrated by the people who are plowing snow in the Mariner Square parking lot.

Every year, the snow is being pushed into disability parking stalls…leaving even fewer spots available for people with disabilities to park. There are plenty of other spaces that the snow could be pushed into…there are not plenty of other accessible parking spots!

I don’t know if the people doing this think that people with disabilities should just stay home, or if they simply don’t care, but this practice needs to stop!

Sherry-Lynn Krull

Campbell River