Some words of advice

I was recently told that I have a few months to live. The first thing I realized was how fast time goes when you know you are running out of it.

The second thing that hit me was, it isn’t so much the fear of death, but how you choose to deal with it. There are no bad situations just bad reactions. We have the right to change anything we don’t like. Don’t feel sorry for yourself, just change what you want and then pat yourself on the back for doing a good job.

Actually, we should all be patting ourselves on the back for every positive change we make. Try to find true love. It is the ultimate in life. We all need it. We all need someone to be in our corner. We are needy creatures and we need attention and approval from someone we love.

Don’t just think of yourself. Try to help someone everyday, even if it is just to help someone open a door or pickup something heavy. Show your appreciation when someone helps you. Have good manners. Please and thank you can go a long way.

Try and find a job that you like and stick with it. It can make life so much better if you can do something that you enjoy.

Try and be a good citizen and remember and try to live by the golden rule.”Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Remember that the world is constantly changing and you have to make yourself adaptable so you can cope with the changes. Don’t listen to or spread rumours. Don’t pre-judge people. Don’t smoke, walk everyday. Find a hobby or sport that you enjoy.

These are just a few thoughts that I would pass on to my grandkids if I had any. Maybe you people who do have kids could get them to read this. If they glean one good piece of information from it I’ll be happy.

One more thought…….we all have something to say, if you want to say it without spreading germs then write it up and send it to the newspaper.

Jim Anderson

Seniors