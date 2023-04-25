Share the road cyclists and drivers

LETTERS

In Campbell River, cycling south on Highway 19A in the bike lane is a comfortable practice.

On Monday, April 24, 2023, I was challenged by an irresponsible car driver who forced me up against the sidewalk edge causing my tire to scrap against it. I was shocked and scared.

I had stuck out my left arm at a 90-degree angle to show the driver that I was turning right.

The large beige, four-door sedan driver travelled around me and cut me off. He bullied his way past me and parked up at Pharmasave.

I cycled up to his vehicle and said that I also a right to be in that lane and he should have let me go first. “You’re on a bike, I’m in a car.” He spewed expletives and walked into the store.

We’re out there friends. Cyclists share the road with drivers. Both cyclists and drivers must check their blind spot when turning right. At this intersection, I was in the car lane and the driver behind me saw me but chose to go around me.

Share the road and keep a one metre distance from the other traveller. That’s your arm stretched out and the other traveller’s arm stretched out. COVID-rules-like.

Enjoy your travels.

Susan A. Black

Campbell RiverCycling

