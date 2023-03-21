Shame on Dr. Enns for meddling in our politics: letter

Very disappointed with Dr. Charmaine Enns meddling in Campbell Rivers civic politics.

Campbell River has suffered from the ongoing drug problem downtown for several years.

The concerned citizens of our city voted in a new council that promised to address this problem.

Our council was trying to bring in a bylaw that would help the situation not get any worse.

This is what the citizens of Campbell River want. Shame on you Dr. Charmaine Enns for meddling in our politics! You don’t offer any tangible alternative, just doubling down on failed past policies.

Making hard drugs legal is foolish, and will only exacerbate the situation.

Michael J. Barry

