This is a small note of appreciation for our Rotary clubs.

Among many other things and now the installation of toilet facilities in the Beaver Lodge Lands, I have to express my (own) appreciation. Rotary continues to enhance our community in many ways, not always recognized by the community for their participation and endeavours.

Campbell River would not be all that it is today with their endless participation. Thank-you Rotary.

Lorna MacIntosh,

Campbell River