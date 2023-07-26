What do you think this sign means? When people see one number, they automatically drive 10 km/h faster at least. (File photo by Don Bodger)

What do you think this sign means? When people see one number, they automatically drive 10 km/h faster at least. (File photo by Don Bodger)

Roadways dangerous from speed demons

No regard for anyone’s safety, including their own, makes you wonder about some drivers

There’s no need for excessive speed.

The expression ‘Speed Kills’ has been around forever, but most people choose to ignore it, perhaps wrongfully thinking a fatal incident on our roadways will never happen to them.

For those who have been killed in car or motorcycle crashes, it’s too late to contact them afterwards to see if they might think differently.

So that means taking precautions now is the best way to go, although you wouldn’t know it by the reckless behaviour of drivers wherever you go. Highways, back roads, school and playgrounds zones – it doesn’t matter – you will surely find many pushing the pedal to the metal.

At www.drivesmartbc.ca, we found a post from 2011 that reads as follows:

“‘Speed Kills!’ is a popular road safety slogan that we hear often. It’s pretty simplistic and when I look around me on the highway I am convinced that drivers either don’t believe it or live in a world of denial. Speed alone doesn’t kill, but combine it with poor driving skills or a bad decision and it definitely makes a bad situation worse. The most obvious drawback of speed is that the faster you go, the more likely some road user is going to get hurt or killed when things go wrong.”

That’s it in a nutshell. And the summertime is always the worst for drivers going way too fast on any roadway without consideration for themselves or others.

Factor in the escalation in the number of motorcyclists, cyclists, e-bikes, walkers with dogs, animals cutting across roads unexpectedly and it’s all a recipe for disaster.

Why are we all in such a hurry all the time and is there some great adrenaline rush derived from speeding? If the latter is true to anyone, you’d be wiser to jump on a roller coaster or some other amusement park ride to satisfy that urge so there will be very little or no chance of death to yourself or others.

If you take a close look at speed limit signs, it says ‘Maximum 80 km/h’ or ‘Maximum 50 km/h’. Get that word ‘maximum’.

That means the number on the sign is the fastest you should be going, not 20 kmh more than that.

@chemainusnews
don.bodger@chemainusvalleycourier.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

– Black Press

EditorialsOpinionspeed limits

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
The dubious circus that comes with a “freak show” fight

Just Posted

A fire Monday evening gutted this trailer located in Quinsam Heights Mobile Home. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror.
Trailer fire in Campbell River likely caused by cooking: deputy fire chief

File - Campbell River Storm forward Mitchell Finner (19) is hounded by Comox Valley Glacier KIngs’ Matthew Jackson during game seven of their VIJHL quarterfinal playoff at Rod Brind’Amour Arena Friday, March 10, 2023. The Storm won the game 5-4 in overtime and took the series before a sold-out home crowd. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm head coach feels Junior A transition ‘will take time’

The annual Merville GarlicFest will be held on Sunday, Aug. 13 at the Big Yellow Merville Hall. Photo contributed
Annual garlicfest returns for a stinkin’ good time at the Merville Hall

Rivercity Players is offering a summer musical production of John & Jen starring Halle Blake (left) and Hudsen Leroy with Jana Jurek on piano. This original production will run at the Rivercity Stage, 1080 Hemlock St., Aug. 17 - 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. Photo by Alistair Taylor
Rivercity Players offers a rare summer musical: the heartwarming John & Jen