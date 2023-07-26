Roadways dangerous from speed demons

No regard for anyone’s safety, including their own, makes you wonder about some drivers

What do you think this sign means? When people see one number, they automatically drive 10 km/h faster at least. (File photo by Don Bodger)

There’s no need for excessive speed.

The expression ‘Speed Kills’ has been around forever, but most people choose to ignore it, perhaps wrongfully thinking a fatal incident on our roadways will never happen to them.

For those who have been killed in car or motorcycle crashes, it’s too late to contact them afterwards to see if they might think differently.

So that means taking precautions now is the best way to go, although you wouldn’t know it by the reckless behaviour of drivers wherever you go. Highways, back roads, school and playgrounds zones – it doesn’t matter – you will surely find many pushing the pedal to the metal.

At www.drivesmartbc.ca, we found a post from 2011 that reads as follows:

“‘Speed Kills!’ is a popular road safety slogan that we hear often. It’s pretty simplistic and when I look around me on the highway I am convinced that drivers either don’t believe it or live in a world of denial. Speed alone doesn’t kill, but combine it with poor driving skills or a bad decision and it definitely makes a bad situation worse. The most obvious drawback of speed is that the faster you go, the more likely some road user is going to get hurt or killed when things go wrong.”

That’s it in a nutshell. And the summertime is always the worst for drivers going way too fast on any roadway without consideration for themselves or others.

Factor in the escalation in the number of motorcyclists, cyclists, e-bikes, walkers with dogs, animals cutting across roads unexpectedly and it’s all a recipe for disaster.

Why are we all in such a hurry all the time and is there some great adrenaline rush derived from speeding? If the latter is true to anyone, you’d be wiser to jump on a roller coaster or some other amusement park ride to satisfy that urge so there will be very little or no chance of death to yourself or others.

If you take a close look at speed limit signs, it says ‘Maximum 80 km/h’ or ‘Maximum 50 km/h’. Get that word ‘maximum’.

That means the number on the sign is the fastest you should be going, not 20 kmh more than that.

@chemainusnews

don.bodger@chemainusvalleycourier.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

– Black Press

EditorialsOpinionspeed limits