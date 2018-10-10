Respect existence or expect resistance

On Political Intolerance,

Over the past year, in almost every single issue of the Mirror, there has been at least one article concerning the new SOGI123 curriculum being introduced in BC schools.

The majority of the articles are detail the “concerns” of anti-SOGI individuals. Not once have I seen an article commenting on how beneficial the new SOGI123 curriculum will be for students of all orientations and identities, nor have I read about how the health classes will now offer broader education on health and language.

Every single article about SOGI focuses on the bigots who wish to continue to erase queer existence and ignore queer history. Most of these people no longer have school-age children who will be exposed to the curriculum. They are nothing more than individuals filled with hatred and disgust towards the LGBTQ+ community, when the community did nothing more than exist. These people hide behind shrouds of lies, claiming that their opinions are not being respected, that those who continue to support SOGI123 are “bullying” them, by tearing up their bigoted propaganda and ushering them off public school grounds. They turn around and call us bigots for promoting tolerance and tearing down their queerphobic reigns.

The question I have for these people is; How does it feel? How does it feel to have your thoughts and opinions completely ignored? How does it feel to have people fire back when you promote your messages? It’s not great.

For decades, the LGBTQ+ community has been fighting tooth and nail for minor victories. The right to love, to be ourselves, to educate others. We’re allotted these small victories, but it’s never made easy. We haven’t given up yet, and we’re not about to just because you think you’re being “bullied.” SOGI123 will prevail, and acceptance will win. When the anti-SOGI bigots promote their intolerance, it will not be tolerated.

There seems to be more concern regarding the recently-disfigured signs rather than when anti-SOGI groups from out of town came in with their ignorant propaganda covering the license plates on their cars, to distribute even more ignorance to educational administration.

As a queer student who recently graduated from Carihi, it pains me to see anti-SOGI candidates running for school trustee. It pains me to see this intolerance being tolerated.

We are not the bigots for fighting back and defending ourselves. These anti-SOGI individuals are the bigots for disrespecting education, tolerance and acceptance.

Respect existence, or expect resistance.

After all, intolerance should not be tolerated.

E. P. Penman

Campbell River

Previous story
Mike’s Musings: Sometimes it’s nice to just revel in innocence

Just Posted

Forum for Campbell River school candidates is Friday night

A dozen are running for five positions available on the board

Campbell River resident wins kayak in Readers’ Choice draw

A Campbell River resident plans to take up kayaking after winning a… Continue reading

Collision on Headquarters Road sends two to hospital

Emergency crews are responding to a head-on collision involving a Ford Explorer… Continue reading

BC Ferries to remove MV Powell River Queen from service until Nov. 18

Passengers may notice changes on Campbell River-Quadra Island route as ferry undergoes maintenance

Campbell River emergency services wants to build volunteer ranks

Group is holding an open house for community on Oct. 11

VIDEO: Pipeline explosion causes evacuations near Prince George

Homes within several kilometres were placed under an evacuation order as a precaution

Supercharged hurricane threatens Florida with 150 mph winds

he storm appeared to be so powerful that it is expected to remain a hurricane as it moves over Georgia early Thursday

3 in custody after B.C. police officer assaulted during traffic stop

The officers initiated a traffic stop on Robson Street, between Granville and Seymour Streets.

First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

VIDEO: Low wages, crowded homes for B.C.’s foreign undocumented construction workers

Illegal construction workers say they will ensure unfair conditions to stay longer in Canada

Condo boards should set out rules before cannabis legalization: lawyers

Homeowners groups need to quickly establish rules for marijuana growing and consumption in an effort to nip any problems in the bud, say lawyers who specialize in property law.

Little variety in THC levels with different cannabis strains, says new study

Kelowna - The research shows most strains, regardless of their name, had the same amount of THC.

FortisBC warns pipeline explosion could lead to dip in natural gas supply

The blast forced about 100 members of the nearby Lheidli T’enneh First Nation from their homes

Haley became a popular UN diplomat despite Trump policies

Haley is tendering her resignation, two sources tell The Associated Press, marking the latest shake-up in the turbulent Trump administration just weeks before the midterm election.

Most Read